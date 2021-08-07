Special Weather Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Porte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Porte County through 1045 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wanatah, or 7 miles southeast of Westville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsford Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH