'Every pencil makes a difference,' CCISD hosts stuff the bus ahead of tax-free weekend

We've seen the price of just about everything increase, school supplies included. Copperas Cove ISD is hosting their stuff the bus campaign tax-free weekend hoping the community can come together and donate what they can.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to spend $37.2 billion this year on school supplies alone. Copperas Cove ISD is stuffing the bus to ensure their students have everything they need.

Dawn Hale, a Five Hills Ambassador and volunteer said, "Having five kids of my own that went to school in CCISD, I know what it's like to need school supplies."

Hale donated $100 worth of school supplies today. She has volunteered consecutively with the stuff the bus event, saying there's an increased need every year.

After a year like 2020, Wendy Sledd Director of Communications said, "After everything that's occurred from an abnormal school year last year and things that are going on in our world. The need is definitely there."

Sledd said it's the same event but much shorter than usual. What is normally a three-day weekend event, is now just a one-day thing, but that's not stopping CCISD from pushing forward.

"Every pencil makes a difference to a kid who does not have one," said Sledd.

Nikki Reazola also donated supplies. As a mother, she said she wants to help other children in the district.

"Making sure that that happens for other people is very important to us because we all have children of our own, so we know how hard it is," said Reazola.

Dr. Robert Tennant, Professor of Finance and Economics at Texas A&M Central Texas said the tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to save money on back-to-school items.

"It typically works out to be just under about 10 percent saving that on a wide variety of items to get people ready for school," Tennant said.

10 percent may not seem like a lot but the saving racks up pretty quickly.

Tennant said, "With the spending that's going to transpire is going to save families close to $3 billion nationwide. I think it's a great opportunity for families to save and for communities to thrive."

The tax break wraps up on Sunday but you can donate to CCISD at any time.

Sledd said, "If you have supplies, by all means, drop them off at any CCISD school or the district office right across the street from the fire station. We will take those and make sure they get to where they need to go the kids that need it most."