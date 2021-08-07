Upperman Middle School Football Vs Algood Middle

The Yellow Jackets open the 2021 football season with a big win over the Redskins from AMS 46-0, Branzdon Chaffin led the Jackets with his arm and legs going 4-4 through the air for 167 yds and 3 touchdowns and picking up 73 yds on the ground on 5 carries. Carmine Phillips was on the receiving end of Chaffin’s passes hauling in 3 for 151 yds and 3 touchdowns as well as a 55 yd punt return for a touchdown. Walter Caine led the defense 8 tackles with 1 sack.