Algood, TN

Upperman Middle School Football Vs Algood Middle

By Aspen Little
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yellow Jackets open the 2021 football season with a big win over the Redskins from AMS 46-0, Branzdon Chaffin led the Jackets with his arm and legs going 4-4 through the air for 167 yds and 3 touchdowns and picking up 73 yds on the ground on 5 carries. Carmine Phillips was on the receiving end of Chaffin’s passes hauling in 3 for 151 yds and 3 touchdowns as well as a 55 yd punt return for a touchdown. Walter Caine led the defense 8 tackles with 1 sack.

