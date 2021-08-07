3 people shot near Civic Center Park in Denver

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is responding to a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.

A call came in just after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The incident took place in the area of West Colfax Avenue and North Broadway, near Civic Center Park.

DPD said they don't know the conditions of the people who were injured. All three victims were identified as male, but police could not say how old they are.

Police said they have not made any arrests at this time, and the circumstances around the shooting are still unknown.

The identity of the victims was not released at this time.

This story will update as more information is available.

