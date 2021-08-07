Cancel
Tennessee State

Middle Tennesseans see IndyCar racing for the first time

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHRBC_0bKUHa0500

The pedestrian bridge that leads into Lower Broadway is usually packed with mostly tourists, but that wasn't the case on Friday. People from right here in Nashville are making a point to come down and check out the practice races ahead of the Music City Grand Prix.

Fans and onlookers lined the race track area as the runs got underway.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of events for families and kids, including a much smaller track for RC cars.

Others gathered around the stages in the area listening to music in between the races.

But once those races get going, it really is hard to hear anything around you -- definitely a surreal experience all playing out on the streets of Nashville.

"It’s very loud you cannot talk," said Claire McKinnon.

"You can feel the rumble in your chest when they come by, it’s a good feeling, it's really cool," said Dennis Boswell.

