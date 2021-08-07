Television Q&A: Will there still be a final season of 'Grace and Frankie'?
Q: I absolutely fell in love with “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix during the pandemic. I understand there will be one final season. Can you confirm?. A: Yes. The coming seventh season of the series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be the last. “Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore,” series co-creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times a while back. “And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season.”herald-review.com
