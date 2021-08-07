Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Television Q&A: Will there still be a final season of 'Grace and Frankie'?

By Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I absolutely fell in love with “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix during the pandemic. I understand there will be one final season. Can you confirm?. A: Yes. The coming seventh season of the series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be the last. “Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore,” series co-creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times a while back. “And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season.”

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Somers
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Heather Locklear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#The Final Season#The Los Angeles Times#Miss America#Universe#Telemundo#Msn Com#The European Union#The New York Times#The Via Veneto#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Rebel’s Katey Sagal Has A Theory About Why ABC Cancelled The Series So Unexpectedly

As another television season recently concluded many shows were canceled while others were fortunate enough to be renewed. The former is what happened to Katey Sagal’s Rebel. Viewers and cast members alike were surprised by the cancellation, but Sagal has mostly taken it all in stride. And in the aftermath of the series' abrupt ending, the actress has a theory regarding why ABC canceled the series so unexpectedly.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Arthur' Revival Teased After PBS Cancellation Causes Outcry

Fans of the PBS classic Arthur were devastated to find out that the long-running cartoon had been canceled. On Tuesday, the network confirmed the end is nigh for the beloved children's show, which is based on the character created by Marc Brown for the 1976 book Arthur's Nose. Set to conclude in winter 2022, Arthur will leave the airwaves as the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of American television, lasting 25 seasons and nearly 250 episodes to date. However, a new tweet from the show's official Twitter account has given followers a reason to hope that the end might not be as final as initially thought.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shining Vale’: Judith Light Joins Starz’s Horror Comedy Series

Judith Light is set for a key role opposite Courtney Cox in Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale. Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino also star in the series from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman. Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale stems from an idea by Kaplan. It follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a...
TV Seriestucsonpost.com

Hulu reveals full star cast of 'How I Met Your Father'

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Hulu has revealed the cast of its highly anticipated 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff, 'How I Met Your Father'. As per E! News, on Tuesday, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the 'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Sets Season 6 Return To Netflix At Comic-Con@Home

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will debut on September 10, Netflix announced during the show’s panel at Comic-Con@Home on Saturday. But before moving forward, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the past including Dan’s (Kevin Alejandro) shocking death while chatting at the virtual event.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rebel: Season Two? IMDb TV Considering Reviving Cancelled ABC Series

Rebel may have a second shot. IMDb TV is looking to possibly revive the cancelled ABC series, per Deadline. Episodes from the first season will be released on the streaming service, and if those episodes receive enough attention from viewers – a second season is possible. Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Dolly Parton Teases ‘9 to 5’ Reunion With Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in ‘Grace and Frankie’

It’s finally happening! A 9 to 5 sequel may never materialize, but Dolly Parton herself has promised there will be a reunion during the final season of Grace and Frankie. During the Thursday, July 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo exec, 53, asked the country icon, 75, if viewers would “ever” see her appear as a guest on the Netflix series, which stars her 9 to 5 castmates Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Date Announcement!

I’M NOT DANCING, YOU ARE DANCING! September 10 will be a date marked by fire on the calendar and in the hearts of all Lucifans, because it will be the last season premiere of this little devil. In addition, we have the synopsis of the season and some very cool new Lucifer themed profile icons available on Netflix to prepare for the premiere.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Q-Force Season 1: Release Date, Teaser, Cast and More!

Hey there! Q-Force is an upcoming grownup animated comedy sequence on Netflix. In April 2019, Netflix ordered 10 episodes of the sequence, with Gabe Liedman as a showrunner, together with Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, and others as govt producers. What is the present about? When is it going to come...
TV SeriesIndependent Tribune

Television Q&A: Trying to remember name of old sitcom

You have questions. I have some answers, including some visits to the TV history vault. Question: I recall a sitcom that hit the airwaves during the late 1950s. The main character was a man named Tom. He was the only male in his home. His wife’s TV name was Fran, her mother was Irene and his daughters were Carol, Debbie and Sissie. Tom was also the owner of a lady dog and bird. Do you remember the name of the show and how long it ran?
TV Seriestelegraphherald.com

Television Q&A

Question: I absolutely fell in love with “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix during the pandemic. I understand there will be one final season. Can you confirm?. Answer: Yes. The coming seventh season of the series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be the last. “Netflix isn’t doing long-term series...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Wayans Family Movie Coming to Netflix This Weekend

If you're looking for a comedy to watch this weekend, look no further than Netflix. On Sunday, Aug. 1, the streaming service is adding an array of television shows and movies for subscribers to watch. One of the many films that are heading to Netflix is the Wayans family movie, Major Payne.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Reboot of Mary Hartman is Happening at TBS

The rollout of older ideas keeps coming as another classic will be headed to TBS as Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek will be taking on the titular role of a woman whose nervous breakdown goes viral and turns her ordinary but frustrating life into something completely different. Emily will be working on this with the show’s original showrunner, Norman Lear, who at 99 is sounding as though he’s ready to keep going for a while as his time in the industry has been both long and successful. One has to wonder if this is his only show that’s going to be adapted for the current era, or if he’s planning on bringing more into the forefront. In fact, one has to wonder how much of the past is going to be dredged up to bring into the current era at this point since it’s been seen that so much we remember from the past is being used to shape the present and the coming future that it feels safe to wonder if there’s going to be anything that has been used at least once or twice in the years to come.
Theater & DanceKilleen Daily Herald

Television Q&A: Where are the dance shows?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: What happened to “So You Think You Can Dance” for this summer? Also, Jennifer Lopez’s dance show. A: A profile of “SYTYCD’s” Nigel Lythgoe in Variety earlier this summer said the show’s “highly anticipated” return “is still to be determined; (but) the last season wrapped up with a live finale in September 2019, almost two years ago.” While that long delay could be blamed on the pandemic, which scuttled a 17th season originally planned for 2020, I have not seen anything from Fox about the show coming back. “World of Dance,” NBC’s competition series with Lopez, did manage a COVID-protected fourth season in 2020, but the network decided not to order a fifth run.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Pose,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Among Final Seasons Fêted With Emmy Noms, But What About Wins?

For the past two years, comedy series celebrating their final seasons have cleaned up at the Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2019 it was Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” which, after being overlooked for its inaugural season, nabbed 11 noms (six wins, including lead comedy actress for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as the coveted comedy series statue). Just last year the Television Academy went even harder for Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” nominating it 15 times and awarding it six, including in comedy series and all of the major comedy acting races. This year, for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Chi season 4 finale: Was that really the series finale?

Following this weekend’s The Chi season 4 finale, it makes a good bit of sense of you have some major questions. One of the biggest ones we have was whether it was written to be a possible series finale, just in case. We’ve already gauged a number of reactions to...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest Star Has Already Landed New Show As Fans Wait To See If NBC Changes Mind About Cancellation

The waiting game continues for NBC’s Manifest as the cast and fans anxiously await any news regarding a possible renewal following last month’s cancellation (and some hedging more might come down the pipeline). While NBC and Netflix are reportedly in talks again with Warner Bros., since cast options have expired, the actors are free to take on any new roles, and star Matt Long has already landed his first post-Manifest gig.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Grace and Frankie Surprise: First 4 Final Episodes Can Be Streamed Now

This Friday the 13th is Grace and Frankie fans’ very lucky day. It has been a long 19 months since the comedy graced your Netflix queue with Season 6, so stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin this Friday morning made a surprise announcement — that the first four episodes of the seventh and final season are available to stream right now. “It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now,” Netflix said in a statement. “So, as a treat, Jane and Lily  are giving you the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy