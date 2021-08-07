Man dies following 2nd Friday night shooting in KCMO

One man died in a Friday night shooting outside a business in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent around 9:15 p.m. to the area of East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to Officer Donna Drake, KCMO Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they believe there was a crowd of people near the shooting scene and that people dispersed just before and just after police arrived at the scene.

It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting

Drake urged those people to call detectives with any information about the homicide.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers also responded to the area of East 36th Street and Woodland Avenue , where a man was shot and in critical condition.

No word on an arrest in that case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.