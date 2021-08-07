Cancel
bdarville

floridasportsman.com
 13 days ago

forums.floridasportsman.com

Animals

Cypress update

Went to Big Cypress again today and as promised here is an update. Much to my surprise the water level is about the same as it was two weeks ago. Water is being pumped west thru all four tubes just west of the bingo hall on Krome. Turner River canal is over its banks, so I would expect the water level to rise everywhere in near future. Saw a few deer and it appears the bucks are starting to sniff does. Maybe it will hold off for a couple more weeks. I sure wish FWC would start archery a week or two earlier. Will prolly go to different area next week.
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Cedar Key, FL

Cedar Key in September?

August 13 edited August 13 in Big Bend General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. We were in CK in May, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate for us and we only managed a few decent trout before we had to head in. It did allow us to learn the area though and get comfortable with navigating it.
Barnes TTSX…?

Barnes TTSX…?

Have read up on those bullets a little bit. It sounds like folks usually go with a slightly lighter bullet with these than they would with a lead, or lead/copper design. "Whatcha doin' in my waters?" · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 102 Deckhand. Mono bullets need speed to...
Keeping Worms Alive

Keeping Worms Alive

I bought some red worms from a local place and figure on using them for Bluegill, etc. With the storm coming in an' all, it's looking to be a while before I can get out there to play, so how to keep them alive and well for a time ?? Lady at the bait shop said "Do Not" put them in the refrigerator, they're FL worms that can handle the heat. ????
Pogies and kings in st aug

Pogies and kings in st aug

I'm usually past the urge to kingfish at this point in the summer but two weeks in Idaho and rain and early winds and yadayadayada have kept me from getting a full summer king fix. And, my youngest daughter has not been on the ocean on a dawn king trip and agreed to go Wednesday so we hit vilano around 630 and looked for some big mullet. After 20 minutes of nothing I figured we better go look for pogies which, for me, have been few and far between this summer in st aug. We rounded the north cut inside the shoals and immediately saw plenty of pelicans due east. Just on the north edge of the shoals we found what we needed and more in one net toss and headed east to 4 mile. It was quiet. Four lines out and no action. Our first two knock downs were sharpnoses and Sophia was tired of pulling on sharks. I saw a rod tip bounce on a weighted like and took the rod from the holder thinking another shark was pulling a pogie off but dropped the tip and gave it a twitch and zzzzzzzz,,,,zzzzzzzz. Zzzzzzzz,,,ok, maybe a real fish. After a good long run the line stayed up near the surface and I was pretty sure we had the right fish. Sophia wanted nothing of a third shark so I told her she better at least get the gaff out. A few circles later and she put the big hook perfectly into a nice 20lb king.
Fred's going to Bama

Fred's going to Bama

Tropical Storm Fred appears to be headed for the Florida panhandle and then into Alabama at this point. Tropical depression 7 is right behind headed for Florida. I am just here for my amusement. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Looks like Fred goes right over our cabin on the...
"Lost" boat

"Lost" boat

I was out scalloping with a guest today (August 13) and had to abandon my boat at these coordinates. The coordinates are from the screen of the boat that was assisting us. I went out at dusk with Windsplitter (Duane) at dusk today and we were not able to locate it, however we did not have an operating GPS and I was not able to convert these coordinates to the system used by the GPS app on my mobile phone so we likely didn't search the right area. The boat was being towed when we decided to anchor it because of the rough weather. There was really no choice without endangering the people on the towing vessel. The boat is a 16-foot khaki-colored G3 aluminum jet with gray Bimini and a casting platform on the bow. I'm undertaking efforts to locate it but I'd appreciate a phone call or text from anyone who may have spotted it. Mark Myers ... 703-328-5843. Here are the coordinates where it was anchored from the assisting boat's GPS:
New Covid Variant...

New Covid Variant...

Talked to some folks down at the Boat Ramp today and they was tellin me there's like 5 or 5 different Variants headed this way. Got me worried..Not for me for all them Folks gonna have to get 5 or 6 more Shots. Haiti variant , West Bahamas variant ,...
Mayport River 8/14

Mayport River 8/14

So we hit the river this morning at low incoming. We baited up pretty easy, in Sister's Creek, on nice finger mullet. We hit one dock all morning, the the action was pretty good. We lost some good fish at boat side, and threw a hand full of shorts back. It was really fun before the rain made us go home.
Collection Agency

Collection Agency

Two+ years ago I subscribed to the magazine Florida. Sportsman's and I let the subscription expire.But that. was not big enough clue,monthly they sent a letter asking. Now I get a collection letter from North Shore Collection. Agency out of New Jersey saying pay us $19.95. I got a better...
EntertainmentProPublica

Aliyya Swaby

Aliyya Swaby is a reporter in ProPublica’s South unit covering children, families and social inequality. Previously, she was a reporter at the Texas Tribune, where she covered public education and state politics starting in 2016. Her reporting in Texas exposed school officials criminalizing students for vaping, highlighted the state's role in remote learning failures and drew attention to mental health challenges among young children. Her series on the legacy of school segregation in Texas was a Livingston Award finalist. Swaby also won first place in the 2020 National Awards for Education Reporting for beat reporting that investigated the impact of the coronavirus on Texas public schools.
Don't understand message

Don't understand message

Yeah, it's a code problem on the Forum's end. Just ignore it. Your posts are coming through fine, but for some reason there seems to be an echo in here. I hope you and yours are all well, Bob. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. 1:14AM edited 1:35AM #3. Thanks!...
Yogamicrodose.buzz

Kaivalya Kollectiv

Kaivalya Kollectiv is a multifaceted platform, both mobile and physical, where talented teachers and psychedelic practitioners can share their gifts via retreats, courses, teacher trainings, (and more) around the world. Combining ancient eastern and indigenous practices with modern science and western therapies, Kaivalya draws on “ancient roots for modern growth”. With the flagship center set to open in the beautiful Tepoztlan (MX) in 2023, Kaivalya is set to be the central hub for spiritual and mental wellness. Kaivalya’s main areas of focus are psychedelics/plant medicine, yoga/meditation, sacred sexuality/tantra, breathwork, and research.
Texas Girls

Texas Girls

A Mexican, an Arab and a Texas girl were in the same bar at Pappy's Cafe last week. When the Mexican finishes his beer, he throws his glass in the air, pulls out his pistol, and shoots the glass to pieces... He says,'In Mexico, our glasses are so cheap we...
Advocacytransylvaniatimes.com

SAFE Announces Mortgage Paid On Stacey's House, Thanks Supporters

In 2002, SAFE purchased a house to create a safe place for victims of sexual and domestic violence to live when their living situations were not violence free. This house is known as Stacey's House and was named after a young woman who tragically died at the hands of her abuser.
I Need a Valve Job

I Need a Valve Job

August 17 in Big Bend General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Not my engine, my heart. Tomorrow I'm going to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for an aortic valve replacement. They won't know whether it will be open heart or via catheter until they finish 5 days of workup that starts on Thursday. The procedure isn't scheduled until Sept. 3. We will have to stay in MN the whole time since they don't want us going back to Florida because of Covid. If everything turns out OK, I should be going home by mid-September.
From Hogs and Teeth to Burgers

From Hogs and Teeth to Burgers

We who are fortunate enough to live in this Tropical Paradise we call Florida love to fish and hunt. We are good, very good, at both. Take a look at the Florida Fisherman ll July 9 catch. And, if that's not enough, look at those hogs:. We hunt hogs that...
2006 Pathfinder 2000v

2006 Pathfinder 2000v

August 18 edited August 18 in Classifieds: Boats #1. Trolling motor, jack plate, boarding ladder, 4 blade power tech prop, on board 3 bank charger, new water pump, hydraulic steering. 306hrs on boat and motor. $27,900.00 OBO no trades. https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/140357114914585. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. GrovelandPosts: 15,547 AG. What...

