Florida State

Florida Long-Hauler 'terrified' by delta variant spike

By Rochelle Alleyne
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
For Wazeefa Khan, it all started on October 29, 2020.

"I had the cough, shortness of breath I couldn't move," she said.

That's when the Broward County woman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

And she says her symptoms only got worse.

"I made one trip to the ER because my oxygen dropped to 77," she said.

She fought all of those symptoms and an endless stream of positive tests for more than two months.

And then, she got a New Year's miracle.

"New year's day 2021, they called me and told me that I was negative," she said.

But COVID-19 aside, her fight was far from over.

"After the COVID was over, I started to get the residual sickness like I wasn't able to use my right hand, I couldn't use my right foot," she said.

She's racked up a laundry list of after effects, which includes several autoimmune diseases, heart problems, nerve damage, low energy and a loss of appetite.

"I went from 185 to 129 pounds," she said.

With her current medical history, she was told she shouldn't get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, because her immune system might not be able to handle both shots, so she got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

But due to the increase in delta variant cases, the guidance has now changed.

"Now I'm told that I need to get a booster of Pfizer or Moderna and I'm terrified," she said.

And now she's caught between a rock and a hard place because she's also been told that she can't afford to catch COVID-19 again.

"So to fight off another virus, this time I'm not going to survive it," she said.

On top of that khan tells FOX 4 she hasn't been cleared to work because her body is just too weak.

But she says soon she may not be able to afford to stay home and stay well because of issues with her state unemployment account.

Coming up next week on FOX 4 news, we'll share part two of her story as she fights for her money so she can make ends meet.

