Four games with the Red Sox in Fenway, and the Blue Jays are going with an unproven RH making his season debut and three southpaws. In Fenway. Let's change the subject. We're all agreed that the Blue Jays are somewhere in the building (or rebuilding) phase (or cycle. Whatever.) I don't know how much agreement there is on where they are in that process, or - and this is possibly even more interesting to me - on where they should be.