Spirit Airlines: Things should be back to normal next week
Spirit Airlines doesn't expect to resume normal operations until the middle of next week. Nevertheless, Spirit CEO Ted Christie says its network recovery plan is working. Spirit had canceled 43% of its Friday schedule by the late afternoon, down from a final cancellation percentage of 56% on Aug. 5, according to FlightAware. Each of those numbers represent improvements over Spirit's cancellation rates on Aug. 3 and 4, both of which were slightly more than 60%.www.travelweekly.com
