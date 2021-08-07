Spirit Airlines: Things should be back to normal next week

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Trouble at the terminal continues for Spirit Airlines nationwide as a short supply of staff plagues the airline. One South Florida airport is no exception to cancellations and frustrations. The CEO of Spirit says that the airline should have canceled more flights in order to reset their schedules due to staff shortages but instead, they tried to maintain flights due to a large number of bookings. “I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Robert Jerome. Jerome stayed in the airport well past the twenty-four-hour mark after flying into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday from Haiti trying to get to...