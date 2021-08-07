Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Spirit Airlines: Things should be back to normal next week

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit Airlines doesn't expect to resume normal operations until the middle of next week. Nevertheless, Spirit CEO Ted Christie says its network recovery plan is working. Spirit had canceled 43% of its Friday schedule by the late afternoon, down from a final cancellation percentage of 56% on Aug. 5, according to FlightAware. Each of those numbers represent improvements over Spirit's cancellation rates on Aug. 3 and 4, both of which were slightly more than 60%.

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Flightaware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Spirit Airlines Cancels Dozens of Flights at MYR

Over a dozen Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were cancelled yesterday. According to flightaware.com, 10 were delayed and 16 were cancelled all together. Those flights come in addition to a high number of delays and cancellations on Saturday as well. Hundreds of passengers have experienced issues at the airport since Spirit began having problems early last week that prompted the cancellation of flights. Similar problems have also been reported in other airports that the airline uses.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
94.5 PST

An Open Letter to Spirit Airlines; Please Shut Down

How am I supposed to have a hot girl summer when I can't even get to my destination?. I should have known what I was getting myself into when I booked my flight to Miami with Spirit Airlines. Despite all the horror stories about the airlines having poor customer service, bumpy rides and employees with terrible attitudes, I still took a chance and booked with them. Mainly because of their cheap ticket prices.
Miramar, FLCNBC

Spirit Airlines stabilizes after more than a week of travel chaos

Spirit had canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, down from hundreds last week. Storms, staffing shortages and technology problems contributed to more than 2,000 cancellations since the end of last month. Spirit Airlines canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, down from hundreds a day last week as the low-cost carrier...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

South Florida Based Spirit Airlines Expects Flight Cancelations & Delays To Continue

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Trouble at the terminal continues for Spirit Airlines nationwide as a short supply of staff plagues the airline. One South Florida airport is no exception to cancellations and frustrations. The CEO of Spirit says that the airline should have canceled more flights in order to reset their schedules due to staff shortages but instead, they tried to maintain flights due to a large number of bookings. “I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Robert Jerome. Jerome stayed in the airport well past the twenty-four-hour mark after flying into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday from Haiti trying to get to...
WeatherMotley Fool

Airlines Canceling Thousands of Flights, Leaving Passengers Stranded

Airlines are canceling a record number of flights, leaving travelers stranded at airports. Will your air travel plans get changed unexpectedly?. If your travel plans include flying, it could take longer than you think to reach your destination. More than one U.S. airline has been experiencing significant problems, resulting in a large number of canceled flights for travelers. Find out more so you can better plan your upcoming travel.
Aerospace & DefenseCBS News

Long lines, stranded passengers and more than half of flights cancelled as Spirit Airlines enters fifth day of "operational issues"

Spirit Airlines is struggling to rebound as it enters its fifth day of widespread cancellations. By Thursday afternoon, Spirit had cancelled 53% of the day's scheduled flights, according to global aviation database, FlightAware. Spirit spokesperson, Erik Hofmeyer, attributed the widespread delays and cancellations to "operational issues," including staffing shortages, severe...
Aerospace & Defenseallaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Cancels Nearly Half of Thursday Flights

As Spirit Airlines grapples with a series of issues including tech outages and staffing shortages, the airline has canceled more than 1,300 flights since Sunday. In their release they announced that cancellations should ease in the days to come as it reboots its operation. As of Thursday, that does not seem to be the case.
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

Why American Airlines Cancelled or Delayed Over 3,100 Flights This Week

Good lord, what is happening to the airline industry?. We just wrote about the debacle that is Spirit Airlines this week. Concurrently, American Airlines delayed or canceled 3,100+ flights between Sunday and Tuesday of this week (and those numbers were as of Tuesday morning only). According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, that means that there were moments when over half of the scheduled flights by American were either late or not flying at all.
TravelFOXBusiness

Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights during its fourth day of travel woes

Thousands of passengers remained stranded on Wednesday as Spirit Airlines entered its fourth day of flight delays and cancellations. According to flight tracker FlightAware, 367 of the budget airline's flights – or 53% of its schedule – were canceled as of 12:30 p.m. ET as distraught customers continued to look for answers both in-person and on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy