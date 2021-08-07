Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live Nation Will Allow Artists to Require Vaccination or Negative COVID Test in the United States

By Gasmyne Cox
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Covered faces, six feet a part and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are just of some of things that artists and people must keep in mind when they now perform or go to watch the performances. Lollapalooza, which happened last week was where these guidelines were put in motion.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid#Vaccinations#Live Nation#Covid#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy