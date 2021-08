ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. This ETF offers exposure to small cap U.S. stocks that maintain attractive dividend yields, making it one of many tools available to investors looking to enhance the current returns delivered from the equity side of their portfolios. DIVS can be used in several different ways: this ETF might be an appealing short-term tactical tool for those looking to shift holdings toward safer dividend stocks, or could also be used as a core holding in place of a more traditional small cap fund in a long-term portfolio.