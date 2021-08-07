Cancel
Detroit, MI

Labor Day parade canceled over COVID-19 concerns, Metro Detroit AFL-CIO president says

Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaryl Newman, president of the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO announced Friday that the annual Labor Day march will be canceled this year because of concerns about COVID-19. "While we desire to celebrate the victories of Michigan's labor movement over the last year, the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO and our affiliated unions have always prioritized the safety of our workers. The decision to cancel this year's Labor Day march as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic stands as a testament to that mission," Newman said.

