Tatis works out in center field, says he'll be back soon

By Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he’ll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury.

Tatis smoothly covered a lot of ground, leaped to rob some teammates of batting practice home runs and threw a few balls to kids in the stands.

As he shagged balls, Tatis received tips from members of the coaching staff.

Tatis said he was working in center field in part for cardio and also to “just see what’s going to be the best for the team.”

