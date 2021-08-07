#FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: Main Street in Mid-20th Century
Here is this week’s #FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society!. Pictured here is Whitewater’s Main Street in the mid-twentieth century, looking towards the Hamilton House and the White Library building. Notice that the street is lined with rather stately-looking elm trees. However, Dutch Elm Disease began spreading rapidly across the country from New England in the 1930s and ’40s, reaching Whitewater in 1957. Despite the aggressive pruning and spraying efforts employed, the disease quickly decimated Whitewater’s elm tree population.whitewaterbanner.com
