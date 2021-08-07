Cancel
Music

Here’s How to Learn the Greek Alphabet with an Easy Song!

By Bristol
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year we had to learn the Greek alphabet here in Louisana because of hurricanes. This year we need to know it because of COVID-19 variants!. I'm not trying to be flip about the pandemic, because I find it to be a serious situation. However, with doctors naming these different variants of the virus with letters from the Greek alphabet, I feel like I have some very specific information to impart... how to learn the actual Greek alphabet.

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

