Mellette County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND EASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Westover to near Carter to 3 miles northwest of Keyapaha, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Witten, Dog Ear Lake, Ideal, Winner, Colome, Ideal South Housing and Hamill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

