Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New X-ray material – Hackmanite

We have an X-ray machine at American High Voltage. I had bought it back in the 1980s at one of those “going out of business” industrial sales back in New York and it has followed me across the country to Elko, first stopping for a decade in San Diego. Nobody wanted it at the auction because of the sign taped to the front panel that said “Tube bad”. A brand new X-ray generating tube with beryllium window cost us $3000 – and that was in 1980s dollars, definitely way before the days of Ebay where now you can get the same tube, or rather a Chinese knockoff, for less than $200.