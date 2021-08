After starting their home stand with a 6-1 record, the Blue Jays welcome the Rex Sox for a 4-game series, and get to play against their division rival at the perfect time. After last night’s Blue Jays’ win combined with a Red Sox loss, the difference between the two teams is now just 5.0 games in the standings. The Sox have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead, but they’re still holding on to the top Wild Card spot as of this writing, leading the A’s by 2.5 games. The Jays have a lot of work to do to catch up with them, but this weekend presents an important opportunity.