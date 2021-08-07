Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers activate Trea Turner; Jimmy Nelson to undergo elbow surgery

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wrk0e_0bKU9ZoV00
Trea Turner adds another elite player to a lineup already chock full of stars. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers announced they’ve reinstated Trea Turner from the COVID-19 injured list. He’s not in Friday night’s starting lineup, but he could make his Dodgers debut off the bench. Reliever Victor González has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 4, with right knee inflammation to open active roster space. To create 40-man roster space, Los Angeles transferred righty Jimmy Nelson to the 60-day injured list. Nelson will undergo Tommy John surgery and a right flexor tendon repair procedure.

Whether Friday night or Saturday, Turner is soon to get into his first game as a Dodger. The All-Star shortstop came over with Max Scherzer last week as part of deadline season’s top blockbuster. The 28-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the trade, however, so he’s remained in isolation until Friday.

Turner adds another elite player to a lineup already chock full of stars. He’s hitting .322/.369/.521 with 18 home runs in 420 plate appearances this season, his second consecutive season of elite offensive output. One of the game’s best baserunners, Turner has also swiped 21 bags, all while playing average or better defense at shortstop. The whole package makes Turner one of the sport’s most valuable position players, although he seems likely to slide over to second base in deference to Corey Seager in L.A. Wherever he plays, Turner should be a massive boon to a Dodger club that trailed the league-best Giants by four games in the NL West entering Friday.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, it’s not all positive news on the health front with Nelson undergoing surgery. While Los Angeles didn’t provide a timetable for Nelson's return beyond ruling him out for the rest of this season, it seems likely he’ll miss the entire 2022 campaign recovering from the procedure. It’s crushing news for a respected, highly effective pitcher who has been plagued by a series of long-term health issues in recent seasons.

Nelson looked like a potential top-of-the-rotation starter after a stellar 2017 season with the Brewers. A shoulder injury cost him the entire 2018 campaign, however. That kept him out for a good chunk of the 2019 season, too, with an elbow injury costing him another month that year. Nelson was ineffective when he was healthy enough to pitch, and Milwaukee non-tendered him at the end of that season.

The Dodgers signed Nelson during the 2019-20 offseason, but a July back surgery prevented him from pitching all year. Los Angeles brought Nelson back on a minor-league deal to work in relief, and he more than made good on his end of that deal. The 32-year-old pitched to a sterling 1.86 ERA over 29 frames this year, emerging as a potential high-leverage option for manager Dave Roberts. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, he landed on the IL with elbow inflammation on Wednesday. That issue apparently requires surgical repair.

Nelson will hit free agency at the end of this season. He could field some multi-year offers from teams with an eye toward the 2023 campaign. Alternatively, Nelson could rehab the injury on his own and look to market himself to clubs after he has returned to health. Either way, it’s a devastating turn of events for a player who has already overcome more than his fair share of health issues.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

856
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBFanSided

Trea Turner’s slide into home might be the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner’s slide into home plate was a thing of beauty during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Philadelphia looking to end the honeymoon phase of the Phillies, who took first-place in the NL East with their sweep of the New York Mets this past weekend. In the opening contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night, the Dodgers sent them a statement in style, courtesy of trade deadline acquisition Trea Turner.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Heading to Dodgers

Turner (COVID-19) will be traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on Thursday along with Max Scherzer, in exchange for Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray, Gerardo Carrillo and Donovan Casey, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Turner has had a tremendous season, maintaining a .322/.369/.521 line across 420 plate appearances....
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Examining LA’s Insanely Deep Lineup with Addition of Trea Turner

With out a doubt the Dodgers won this year’s trade deadline. Trading for Royal’s lefty Danny Duffy didn’t satisfy many fans. Nor did it satisfy the likes of Andrew “GOAT” Friedman. The magician himself was able acquire both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner for a pretty sizable prospect package. While...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Open to Clayton Kershaw in a Bullpen Role if Need Be

For the Dodgers, starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been the anchor of the rotation and arguably the entire organization for the last decade. While his regular season dominance as an ace is undeniable, Kershaw could find himself in perhaps the most peculiar role of his entire career. Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the team is not totally averse to utilizing their future Hall of Famer out of the bullpen upon his return off of the 60-day Injured List.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trea Turner Wearing Different Number With Dodgers

For the past seven seasons All-Star slugger Trea Turner has worn No. 7 for the Washington Nationals. But after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner has a new number moving forward. On Wednesday, Dodgers insider Blake Harris uncovered an Instagram story revealing that Turner will be wearing No....
MLBdodgersdigest.com

On Corey Seager, Trea Turner and the Dodgers’ future at shortstop

When the Dodgers acquired Trea Turner (and Max Scherzer) at the trade deadline, it was a bold move. It also signaled that Corey Seager‘s time with the Dodgers could be limited. Seager, 27, is set for free agency following the conclusion of the 2021 World Series. He hasn’t had an...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Likely Out Until Mets Series

Justin Turner was removed from the Freeway Series finale due to left groin discomfort, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he would likely be unavailable for a few days. That may be extended, but Turner should avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list. The Dodgers had an...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Corey Knebel Throws Another Successful Rehab Outing

The Dodgers and Dodger fans were fully focused on the MLB trade deadline over the last few days, understandably, but there’s a key arm on the rebound that could be just as good as any major pick up. Right-handed pitcher Corey Knebel is on the mend as he continues his...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target After Max Scherzer-Dodgers Trade

Sorry, Red Sox fans: Max Scherzer isn’t shipping up to Boston. The Washington Nationals reportedly traded the star pitcher, along with shortstop Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for a massive prospect haul. Scherzer was connected to multiple teams ahead Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, including the Boston Red Sox.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers activate Corey Knebel after missing 92 games

For the first time in three and a half months, the Dodgers will have Corey Knebel as a late-inning option in their bullpen. The right-hander was activated off the injured list on Tuesday after missing 92 games with a right lat strain. Acquired from the Brewers at the non-tender deadline...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers finalizing Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade with wild implications

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with pitcher Max Scherzer #31 in the dug out after scoring on a double by Adam Eaton #2 during the eighth inning of game two of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)
MLBYardbarker

Report: Dodgers making 'significant progress' on trade for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be closing in on what will certainly be the biggest blockbuster of the MLB trade deadline. As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are making "significant progress" on a trade for both Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. The Dodgers would send a “prospect-laden return” to Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy