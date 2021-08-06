Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Three Players

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard George Hill, guard-forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye. Hill, who previously played in 106 games with the Bucks during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, appeared in 30 games (17 starts) with both the Thunder and 76ers last season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 38.8% from three and 80.0% from the free-throw line. In 12 postseason games with Philadelphia, Hill put up 4.7 points in 17.1 minutes per game.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Semi Ojeleye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Cavaliers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Thunder#Iupui#Bucks General#Hood#Celtics#Smu#Semi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Returning to Milwaukee

George agreed Tuesday to a contract with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After spending last season between the Thunder and 76ers, Hill will return to the Bucks, which is where he spent all of the 2019-20 season. With Milwaukee that season, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. It wouldn't be surprising if he saw a similar workload in 2021-22, though a slight reduction could be expected.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Initial thoughts on the surprise George Hill signing

After much uncertainty at the position, the Milwaukee Bucks finally landed their new backup point guard, and he is a familiar face. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, long-time veteran George Hill will soon sign with the Bucks after he clears waivers in the coming days. Hill had a partial guarantee on his deal next season, and it appears that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to go in a direction that did not include the guard, paving the way for him to sign with a team he knows quite well.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

George Hill to sign with Bucks

Veteran point guard George Hill will return to Milwaukee. At the start of the league year (August 6), Hill will clear waivers, allowing him to sign a new contract with the NBA Champion Bucks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday night. Hill was drafted in...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Sixers Notes: Lillard, Hill, Henry, Springer

With Damian Lillard heading home from the Olympics, the most important part of the Sixers‘ offseason is getting under way, writes Derek Bodner of The Athletic. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey is hoping Lillard makes his long-rumored trade request to the Trail Blazers, and Bodner believes Philadelphia is in a good position if that happens.
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Instant reactions to signing free agent Rodney Hood

Adding wing depth was a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, and they have started to fill that vacancy with their latest addition. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rodney Hood will be signing a one-year deal with the Bucks after being released by the Toronto Raptors and upon clearing waivers. Toronto had the option to keep Hood around if they so desired, but they obviously opted to let him go as the August 3 deadline date finally arrived.
NBAPosted by
defpen

REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Sign Three Former Players

Free Agency has kicked off and the Los Angeles Lakers need to fill out roster spots after the Russell Westbrook trade. The team will be signing three players that have played with the team in the past. Forward Trevor Ariza, guard Wayne Ellington, and center Dwight Howard will all be signing one-year deals to play alongside Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. These are all quality signings to replaces players that were traded away and Alex Caruso who signed with the Chicago Bulls.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Roster, Buddy Hield Trade Rumors, More

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have one of the most different-looking NBA rosters among contenders this coming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new players now make up the supporting cast. L.A.'s overhaul began with the draft-day agreement with the Washington Wizards...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis Agrees to Return on 2-Year Deal

The People’s Champ is Back with the Milwaukee Bucks!. Following the Bucks’ Championship run, Bobby Portis had a player option with Milwaukee for the 2021-2022 season that he opted out of. This wasn’t a surprise whatsoever; even with his return to the Bucks, he will be making more money this season than what he did previously. Regardless of the outcome, this was going to happen first.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz free agency: 3 guards to complete the rotation

The Utah Jazz could use one more veteran guard to complete their 2021-22 rotation. The Utah Jazz‘s guard rotation should be the envy of much of the National Basketball Association. Between Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, the Jazzmen boast 3 guards who posted positive Value Over Replacement Player (VORP) figures during the 2020-21 season. Each man is a household name, with two All-Stars in Mitchell and Conley, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Clarkson.
NBANBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Nwora's 30 points lead Bucks over Clippers

Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an 81-78 win over the LA Clippers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Monday evening at Cox Pavilion. The contest got out to a tight start but the Bucks pulled away in the second quarter and took a 46-30 lead by halftime. They pushed their lead to 18 early in the third, but the Clippers cut it to a nine-point game heading into the final frame. The Clippers kept the momentum going and held a one-point advantage with two minutes left. However, the Bucks remained composed and played well in the last few possessions — which included two clutch free throws by Theo Pinson in the final seconds — to seal the win.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Semi Ojeleye: Set to join Milwaukee

Ojeleye agreed Monday with the Bucks on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Ojeleye spent the first four seasons of his career with the Celtics, but he never emerged as a major contributor for the team. He averaged career-high marks across the board in the 2020-21 season, tallying 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 16.9 minutes per game. He'll join the reigning champions as a de facto replacement for P.J. Tucker, who agreed to a deal with the Heat. Expect the Bucks to turn to the defensive-minded Ojeleye to slow down some of tougher forwards around the league, though the 26-year-old could find himself out of the rotation entirely at times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy