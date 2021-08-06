Milwaukee Bucks Sign Three Players
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard George Hill, guard-forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye. Hill, who previously played in 106 games with the Bucks during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, appeared in 30 games (17 starts) with both the Thunder and 76ers last season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 38.8% from three and 80.0% from the free-throw line. In 12 postseason games with Philadelphia, Hill put up 4.7 points in 17.1 minutes per game.www.nba.com
