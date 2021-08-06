Milwaukee Bucks Sign Three Players

After much uncertainty at the position, the Milwaukee Bucks finally landed their new backup point guard, and he is a familiar face. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, long-time veteran George Hill will soon sign with the Bucks after he clears waivers in the coming days. Hill had a partial guarantee on his deal next season, and it appears that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to go in a direction that did not include the guard, paving the way for him to sign with a team he knows quite well.