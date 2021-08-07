Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

The Paralympics is coming. in the middle of the pandemic. Much of the circus has departed Tokyo but there is another round of athletic events to go with the Paralympics portion of the 2021 International Olympic Committee’s sports gala scheduled to start on August 24th. The International Olympic Committee got very very lucky with the far bigger main Olympics in that there was not a significant COVID-19 Olympic Village outbreak while Tokyo was in a lockdown. The IOC will leave behind quite a legacy, Japan will be paying off the debt of the big event for years or maybe decades with little to show for their money. The IOC ran roughshod over the Japanese government in that the IOC, not the Japanese government, was in charge of whether the Olympics should take place during a health crisis. That seems about right as the IOC actually thinks it is a sovereign country not an athletic association. The IOC has permanent observer status at the United Nations.