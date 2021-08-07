Federal workers who lie about Covid vaccination could face prosecution

The Biden administration is reportedly cooking up a plan to give U.S. institutions a choice: Bring in a coronavirus vaccine mandate, or lose your federal funding. The plan, first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, would see restrictions placed on federal funds for workplaces and institutions that hold out on requiring employees to get vaccinated. According to the report, the plan—which has not been finalized—would impact long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities. The White House declined to comment on the Post’s story, but an unnamed Biden administration official told the newspaper: “The president has been very clear that he is going to use every tool available to him, ranging from the bully pulpit to various authorities that he has as president to work to try to get as many people in this country vaccinated as possible.” About a third of eligible Americans are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.