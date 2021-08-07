Cancel
Federal workers who lie about Covid vaccination could face prosecution

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form that employees...

