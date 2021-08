Turtle Rock Studios has lifted the lid on what players can expect when the Back 4 Blood beta takes place. The open beta will be available from August 12 to August 16th. However, anyone who pre-orders Back 4 Blood will get access to an additonal beta that will run from August 5th to August 9th. The open beta will include two PvE maps, two PvP Swarm mode maps, five playable characters, six playable Ridden, access to the Fort Hope Communal Hub, and all weapons and gear from the full release. The beta will also support cross platform and cross gen play between PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5.