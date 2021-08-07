US weekly jobless claims shrink in latest signal to labour market recovery
On Thursday, US Labour Department data had revealed that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment aids extended decline last week with layoffs having been dived to their lowest level in more than two decades, pointing towards a propitious labour market recovery outlook as more companies held on to workers to grapple with a gargantuan demand-surge following a robust reopening of the economy.www.financial-world.org
