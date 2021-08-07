Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US weekly jobless claims shrink in latest signal to labour market recovery

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, US Labour Department data had revealed that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment aids extended decline last week with layoffs having been dived to their lowest level in more than two decades, pointing towards a propitious labour market recovery outlook as more companies held on to workers to grapple with a gargantuan demand-surge following a robust reopening of the economy.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Jobless Claims#Us Labour Department#Americans#Ism#Optimisms#Navy Federal Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Economymoneyandmarkets.com

Unemployment Is Back to Normal

Every week, the Labor Department reports on the number of claims for unemployment insurance. In the past year, this has been viewed as an indicator of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic. Last week’s report left analysts pessimistic. The Wall Street Journal noted: “U.S. Jobless Claims Remain at Elevated Level...
Economympamag.com

Did the delta variant threaten US job growth in July?

July was a solid month for hiring as American employers added 943,000 jobs, exceeding economists’ expectations of 860,000 new jobs. The Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 943,000 in July – the biggest increase since August last year. The July increase was bolstered by upward revisions to the May and June data, bringing the three-month average to 832,000.
EconomyWest Hawaii Today

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
EconomyBirmingham Star

U.S. unemployment claims falling as recovery continues in labor market

While layoffs in the United States dropped to their lowest level in over 21 years in July, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits also further declined last week. Meanwhile, unemployment insurance claims remain above their pre-pandemic level of 256,000, though they have dropped from a record...
EconomyOZY

The Looming Unemployment Benefits Cliff

A whopping 7.5 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits when the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program expires on Sept. 6, which, ironically, is also Labor Day. The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant means the country’s economic recovery may now be tapering off, but one thing is for sure: With Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin saying he’s “done with extensions,” the financial support is living on borrowed time.
EconomyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

US Labor Shortage Surges To New Record High As Unemployment Remains Elevated

Job openings surged past 10 million to an all-time high in June even as states ended COVID-19 restrictions on business, the Labor Department said. “Small business owners struggled to find qualified workers for their open positions, which has impaired business activity in the busy summer months,” National Federation of Independent Business Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement following the release of his organization’s July jobs survey.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold nosedives to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

On Monday, the precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices had taken a tattering header of more than 2 per cent, falling to a roughly four-month low, as the US Labour Department’s monthly JOLTS data, a critical indicator to labour market, had reported that US Job openings had soared to a record 10.1 million in June, dampening a safe-haven appeal for the bullion despite a clattering slowdown in Asia brewing over the horizon.
EconomySacramento Observer

New unemployment claims rise — again

(CALMATTERS) – In an unmistakable sign that California’s economic recovery is lagging the nation’s, new unemployment claims in the Golden State jumped to their highest level since the June 15 reopening for the second week in a row. More than 65,000 Californians filed new jobless claims for the week ending July 31, according to federal data released Thursday — an increase of nearly 1,000 from the week before. That stands in stark contrast to the rest of the country, where total claims dropped by 14,000. California now accounts for more than 20% of unemployment claims in the U.S., despite making up less than 12% of its labor force, said Michael Bernick, a former director of the state Employment Development Department and an attorney at Duane Morris. The dismaying trend doesn’t appear likely to reverse course in the near future.
Businesskdow.biz

This Week: Job openings, consumer prices, Disney earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department issues its June tally of U.S. job openings Monday. The rapidly rebounding economy has been generating intense demand for workers this year. In May, employers advertised a record 9.21 million jobs, while the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low. The trends reflect a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs.
Economyomahadailyrecord.com

Jobless Claims Keep Dropping Nationally

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported last Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped the previous week...
Economynny360.com

U.S. initial unemployment claims decline for second week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits eased last week, highlighting the latest incremental improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 385,000 in the week ended July 31, down 14,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The figure was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for 383,000 new applications.
Economywtvbam.com

Why the drop in the U.S. Black jobless rate may not be good news

(Reuters) – It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July – the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. But a look behind the numbers reveals a distressing reality. Nearly 250,000 African Americans left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy