Brokenness

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I wish I never would have been born." "I just don't understand why all of this has happened to us. I mean, we're not bad people." "When I was twelve, my dad beat me up really bad. I got out his pistol and put it to my head." Words like these uttered from the depths of people's souls make an impact on my own soul. I feel the injustice of their stories in ways words cannot describe. I honor them because they were spoken from a place of transparency and vulnerability. As a military chaplain my work exposed me to more pain in the first year than in ten years as a civilian pastor. I believe if we could see the wounds people carry every day, it would shock us.

