Gold has been recovering in a weaker USD environment. Precious metals remain at the mercy of the market's pricing of the Fed. Update:Gold prices attempt to revive above $1,750 on dollar weakness amid falling US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six rivals retreats sub 93.00 level. The US Inflation data eased in July at 5.4 in line with market expectations of 5.3%. The cooling inflation US soothes investor’s concerns about early Fed tapering. Lower Treasury yields and a softer dollar aids the reprieve in the precious metal. Gold’s has been struggling since Friday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report for July, which fuels bets that the Fed could move more quickly to taper the monthly stimulus of $120 billion, it has been providing to the pandemic hit the economy. The concerns on the spread of the delta variant keep the downside limited for gold prices.