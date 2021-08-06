Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Ends Week Mixed After Jobs Report As Treasury Yields Jump

By SCOTT LEHTONEN
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market ended the week mixed following the July jobs report, as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs. Early Friday, the Labor Department said the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs and the jobless rate fell to 5.4% in July, signs of the labor…

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Economy#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow, S&P 500 Reach New Record Intraday Highs, Nasdaq Nearly Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved moderately higher in morning trading on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs. Currently, the Dow is up 155.91 points or 0.4 percent at 35,257.76 and...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Sector Rotation Heats Up As Nasdaq Cools; These Sectors Jump

The season of stock market sector rotation doesn't want to end — at least in the current quarter. A day ago, amid trifling moves by the major indexes, the Nasdaq walked the bullish side of the street. But on Tuesday the tables turned. Stock Market Today: Hot Sectors Tuesday Commodity-focused companies basked in the winners' spotlight. Why? One reason: The…
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields edge higher on record job openings

(Recasts, adds JOLTS data, analyst and Atlanta Fed president comments, banks' 10-year yield targets) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labor market. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since July 16 at 1.32%, was last up 2.9 basis points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of 1.305% after July's solid employment report was seen as moving the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to a policy decision on unwinding stimulus measures put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Monday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). That report brought yields off of their lows, according to Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The yield high on Friday was tested early this morning, and the level held," he said. "But the move generated by the JOLTS pushed the yield above that key level, and so far there it remains." On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could begin to taper its asset purchases between October and December if there are one or two more months of strong job gains. Meanwhile, the market was awaiting Wednesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. "Last week was all about jobs; this week is all about inflation," said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that "inflation data that surprises to the upside" could push yields higher. In June, consumer prices increased 0.9%, the largest gain in 13 years, after advancing 0.6% in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%, the largest increase since August 2008. Merz said the market is in general agreement with the Fed about inflation remaining relatively transitory, but sees impediments to real economic growth. "If we start to see data that challenges either one of those narratives, that's what we expect to move Treasury yields. We got some of that on Friday when we had a very strong jobs report that implied higher growth potential, so yields rose," he said. Two major U.S. banks, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have cut their targets for the 10-year yield at year end to 1.6% and 1.75% respectively. The U.S. Treasury plans to auction $58 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. The two-year Treasury yield was last up less than a basis point at 0.2163%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 109.90 basis points. August 9 Monday 12:45AM New York / 1645 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2163 0.008 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.418 0.013 Five-year note 99-50/256 0.7903 0.026 Seven-year note 99-94/256 1.0945 0.026 10-year note 102-208/256 1.317 0.029 20-year bond 106-56/256 1.872 0.031 30-year bond 109-60/256 1.9637 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alistair Bell)
EconomyMiami Herald

US job openings hit new record in June, surpassing 10 million

U.S. job openings surged in June by more than forecast to a fresh record high, highlighting businesses’ persistent struggles to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding economic activity. The number of available positions rose to 10.1 million during the month from an upwardly revised 9.5 million in May,...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,146 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
Economymymixfm.com

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Ride Current Market Rally on Solid Economic Data

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to close at all-time highs on Aug 6. Investors seem to be optimistic about the latest jobs report, which highlights improving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy