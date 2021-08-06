Number of patients with COVID at Madison Hospital nearly doubles in one week
MADISON – COVID is certain on the rise in Madison now. The number of COVID patients at Madison Hospital has almost doubled in one week. In the latest numbers released by Huntsville Hospital (HH), 218 patients have COVID throughout their system — up from 143 a week ago. Fifty-nine of those are in ICU with 25 on ventilators. This includes hospitals in Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Colbert and Franklin counties.themadisonrecord.com
