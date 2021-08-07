Here’s How to Learn the Greek Alphabet with an Easy Song!

Psalm 96: 1 “ Oh sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD all the earth.”. The Lord will from time to time will for us to “sing a new song”. This idea of “singing a new song” is a new way to serve Him. It involves a new and different way for the time and energy of our lives to be expressed. This new song will often come during times of transition in our lives. Times of transition can be difficult. Sometimes transitions are expected such as when a child goes off to college. Transitions can be sudden and totally unexpected. These transitions can be in family, job, and community literally anywhere in our lives. However they come transitions are often times of a “new song” having to be sung in our lives. If we refuse to sing a new song we will be miserable stuck in the past with an old song that is going nowhere fast. Many people are frustrated because they refuse to learn a new song.