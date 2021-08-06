Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old.
According to the Minnesota BCA, Ryan Whitworth has not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hasn’t been heard from since.
He is believed to be driving a 2008 purple Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
He may be wearing black leather chaps and a black leather jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
More On WCCO.com :
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Comments / 1