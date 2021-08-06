Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOhfj_0bKU5qTu00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Ryan Whitworth has not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hasn’t been heard from since.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 purple Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He may be wearing black leather chaps and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Isanti, MN
Itasca County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Itasca County, MN
Itasca County, MN
Government
City
Cohasset, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Wcco#Bca#Harley Davidson#Michigan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NTSB
Related
Hibbing, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Twin Boys, 3, Found Locked Inside Hot Car In Hibbing; 1 In Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 3-year-old boys are in the hospital — one in critical condition — after they were both found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle in Hibbing. According to Hibbing police, officers responded Monday afternoon to the report of two missing 3-year-old twin boys on the 4200 block of Fourth Street in the Leetonia Neighborhood. Officers and neighbors began immediately searching the area. About one and a half hours later, a community member located the boys locked inside a vehicle near a residence. They were unresponsive and in “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle, police said. An...
Posted by
CrimeOnline

Missing: Woman last seen Thursday in Isanti, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Isanti Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Isanti, Minnesota. Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, was last seen Aug. 5 when she left the Isanti VFW with a person who has been identified. Police say they both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, and that person stated Amanda was driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW.
Bemidji, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

DNR Planes Assisting In Putting Out 2-Acre Fire In Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in northern Minnesota say crews are battling a two-acre fire in Bemidji. According to Beltrami County Emergency Management, the fire is burning north of North Country Park. Airplanes from the state’s Department of Natural Resources are assisting fire crews on the ground. Authorities said there are no evacuations yet.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Parker County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Welfare Check Leads To Authorities Finding Woman Dead In A Front Yard In Parker County

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead while deputies were conducting a welfare check in Parker County Saturday evening, and authorities believe her death is “suspicious.” The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked by family members to check on a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead in the front yard of the home. According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed “circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature.” The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright Shooting: Jury Will Be Anonymous And Partially Sequestered In Kim Potter Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The jury will be anonymous and partially sequestered in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright. According to court documents filed in Hennepin County Court Tuesday, Judge Regina Chu has ruled that no identifying information can be released to the public about potential and selected jurors. “At the conclusion of deliberations, jurors’ names and some contact information shall be made public only by the Court and on a date designated by the Court in a subsequent written order,” Chu ruled. The judge said the court can restrict access to...
Elk Grove, CASacramento Bee

Police urgently seeking Elk Grove man, 78, who walked away from his home Monday

Elk Grove police urgently continued their search Tuesday morning for a 78-year-old man who walked away from his home nearly 24 hours earlier. Kiflit Ghenremariam was last seen 10:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the area of East Taron Drive in Elk Grove. Ghenremariam has a medical condition that makes him at risk, police said. He is 5 feet 8 inches and was last seen wearing black shoes, dark blue pants and a white shirt. His head was freshly shaven and has no facial hair.
Pennsylvania StatePost-Journal

Pa. State Police Seek Missing Warren Woman

WARREN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help in locating a missing Warren, Pa., woman. Sierra L. Tannler, 29 was last heard from via social media on Thursday, July 29. Police said she was driving a silver Jeep Renegade and was known to frequent the Pittsfield area.
Duluth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 In Custody After Shooting In Duluth Injures 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say two people are in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning that left one person injured. According to Duluth police, the incident happened near the 1900 block of Jefferson Street in the city’s Endion neighborhood. Officers initially responded a few blocks away on a report of a shooting near the intersection of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street. Police later confirmed it to be a drive-by shooting. Officers found a person nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown. At 11 a.m., police said a suspect was taken into custody...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Elderly man who went missing from hospital found

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston police are have located a 90-year-old man with dementia who walked away from CAMC-General Hospital Sunday morning. Investigators say John bowyer, 90, was located on the east end of Charleston and transported back to CAMC. He was reported missing around 2:30 p.m.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department reported a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis Monday. According to police, gunfire was reported around 11:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound with no pulse or signs of breathing. Officers reportedly gave CPR and wound care on the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, but the victim died shortly after arriving. From witness information, police believe that an argument ensued between the deceased and a suspect which escalated and ended with shots fired. Authorities believe this is the 55th homicide of the year. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Downtown Fargo Street Reopened After Police Activity

(Fargo, ND) -- A tragic report has led to part of the Downtown Fargo area to be closed early Monday morning. Fargo Police say they got a call around 12:51 a.m. for reports of a completed suicide just South of the Sanford Broadway Clinic off 4th Street North. Authorities ask...
Plano, TXDallas News

Plano Police seek man who used a fraudulent credit card for a month

Plano Police are looking for a man who used a fraudulent credit card almost daily from late June to late July to purchase gift cards in multiple stores. The suspect allegedly requested a credit card from the victim’s account, according to a Facebook post from the department, and when the card arrived he removed it from the victim’s mailbox and then began using it.
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Illinois Man Matthew Rupert Sentenced To 105 Months For Setting Fire To Minneapolis Store During Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Illinois man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for setting fire to a boarded up Sprint store in Minneapolis following the unrest after the murder of George Floyd last summer. Court documents show Matthew Lee Rupert, 29, posted on social media on May 28, 2020 that he was going to Minneapolis. The Galesburg resident referenced protests in the Twin Cities and asked if anyone was coming with him. The next day, Rupert went live on Facebook showing that he was in Minneapolis and announced that he came “to riot.” The video shows him handing out artillery-shell...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Derrick Lee Spillman Pleads Guilty To Twin Cities Armed Robbery Spree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses in late July of 2020. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derrick Lee Spillman robbed three businesses on July 28, 2020 and four other businesses two days later. In all he robbed three Holiday gas stations, two liquor stores, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant. During the robberies Spillman pointed handguns at employees, ordered them on the ground, and physically assaulted them. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The attorney’s office says the Hobbs Act “allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.”   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Bemidji, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

None Injured When Boy Shoots At Man Leaving Building In Bemidji

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested and police have identified two 17-year-old boys as suspects after a man was shot at in Bemidji Saturday evening. No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Bemidji Police Department. A man was leaving a building on the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue Northwest around 7:20 p.m. when he was shot at. Witnesses said the shooter was a boy and that he left in a white Chevrolet sedan. Authorities later found the sedan. After speaking with witnesses and the sedan’s driver, two 17-year-old boys were identified as suspects. Police said this was an isolated incident and the public is not as risk. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘This Silence Is Killing Our Family’: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One hundred and eighty thousand dollars. That’s the new reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot three children in Minneapolis. It’s the largest reward ever offered in Minnesota to solve a crime. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot and wounded on April 30. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15. She died 12 days later. Aniya Allen was shot May 17 and died two days later. “Today makes 100 days. A hundred days. My grandson has been fighting to live for 100 days,” said Sharrie Jennings. One hundred days since the first of three children were shot in the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy