Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

At least 20 types of gifts missing from State Department's vault

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrzSh_0bKU5V8l00

The State Department’s inspector general is reportedly investigating the disappearance of at last 20 types of items that had been in the agency’s gift vault, with dozens of individual items or more unaccounted for.

Politico reported that two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said that dozens or hundreds of individual items that were previously in the State Department’s gift vault are now nowhere to be found.

The officials said that most of the missing items were gifts that the U.S. had planned to give to other countries, with many bearing former President Trump ’s insignia.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department and its inspector general for comment.

The new details come after the The New York Times reported Wednesday that the State Department was investigating the disappearance of a $5,800 bottle of whiskey that the Japanese government gifted to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

A public State Department filing released Wednesday reported a series of gifts that were given to several public officials, including Pompeo and Trump, throughout 2019.

One of the reported gifts given to Pompeo was the bottle of whiskey, which, according to the State Department document, was received on June 24, 2019.

However, William Burck, Pompeo’s lawyer, told The Hill in a statement Wednesday that Trump’s top diplomat did not recall receiving a bottle of whiskey from the Japanese government.

“Mr. Pompeo has no recollection of receiving the bottle of whiskey and does not have any knowledge of what happened to it,” Burck said. “He is also unaware of any inquiry into its whereabouts. He has no idea what the disposition was of this bottle of whiskey.”

The Times noted Wednesday that Pompeo was on a visit to Saudi Arabia on the date the gift was received.

While U.S. officials may keep gifts with a value less than $390, they are required to purchase any gifts over that amount.

Comments / 319

The Hill

The Hill

307K+
Followers
31K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Department#The The New York Times#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

State Dept. investigating whereabouts of pricey Japanese whiskey given to Pompeo

The State Department has opened an inquiry over a missing $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey that was reportedly given to Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. A nearly 90-page list Thursday in the Federal Register includes the Japanese whiskey and numerous other valuable items that were given as gifts to U.S. officials by foreign government sources in 2019.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Gifted at Least 3 Portraits of Himself From Foreign Leaders in 2019

Former President Donald Trump received portraits or photographs of himself as a gift from at least three foreign leaders in 2019, according to the U.S. State Department. The State Department's annual accounting of gifts given to senior U.S. officials by foreign leaders found that portraits from Australia, Egypt and Vietnam are collectively valued at more than $10,000.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Inside Ted Cruz's battle with Biden's State Department

With help from Bryan Bender and Paul McLeary. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

U.S. State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold. The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Now Chris Cuomo must go too

Now that Andrew Cuomo has resigned, his brother, Chris, must be next. They are, after all, both guilty of gross ethics violations. Before his “long-planned vacation” this week, it has been positively Orwellian to watch, night after night, CNN’s highest-rated primetime host blatantly ignore this huge, developing bombshell of a story, simply because he’d rather not — while informing upper management that he would continue to advise his brother, who also faces criminal charges and civil lawsuits.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Vice

Chinese Court Upholds Death Penalty For Canadian Charged With Drug Trafficking

A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen who was accused of trafficking more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was born in 1982, was one of several Canadians facing criminal charges in China amid tense relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Originally sentenced to prison in 2018, he was retried and handed a death penalty a month after Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive escalated tensions between the governments.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...

Comments / 319

Community Policy