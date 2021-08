When the clock struck 12:01 on Jan. 1, 2021, I think we all breathed a sigh of relief and had a hopeful smile that 2021 would be different. While I did that too, as a die-hard boy band fan, I was listening to and watching the music video for the new Harry Styles’ song, “Treat People with Kindness,” which has become my anthem for this year. I don’t need to recount the difficulties and injustices that have taken place in the last year and a half, and while I wasn’t sure what the year would bring, what I have noticed is that we need a new pandemic in our world. A call for a pandemic — crazy, right? But what I think we need is a pandemic of kindness.