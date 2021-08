Rumors of CM Punk arriving in All Elite Wrestling have been spreading for a full week now, and this week's AEW Dynamite saw the company give its first big hint towards his arrival. Tony Schiavone announced midway through the show (via AEW president Tony Khan) that AEW Rampage's second episode on August 20 will take place at Chicago's United Center. AEW has run events in the city of Chicago numerous times since the company was first founded, but this marks the first time it will run the city's biggest indoor venue (home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks).