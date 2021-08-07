Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Not guilty verdict for Hawaiian elders protesting telescope

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eChVW_0bKU3tup00

HONOLULU — (AP) — Four Native Hawaiians arrested in 2019 while protesting against construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's highest peak were not guilty of obstructing the mountain's access road, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge M. Kanani Laubach issued her verdict after a trial that began in January 2020 and saw significant delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keli’i ’Ioane, Marie Alohalani Brown, Maxine Kahaulelio and Ranette Robinson were the first to go to trial out of 38 mostly Native Hawaiian kupuna, or elders, who were arrested during a swelling effort to stop construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The other cases are pending.

Those who oppose the $1.4-billion project say it will desecrate land on Mauna Kea held sacred to Native Hawaiians.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the base of the mountain in July 2019 to block construction of the telescope. The kupuna allowed themselves to be arrested and some used canes, while others were taken in wheelchairs to police vans. Those who could walk on their own were led away with their hands in zip ties.

An international consortium has a state permit to build the embattled telescope.

However, in announcing her verdict, the judge noted that during the trial, officials testified that the access road was closed and there were no permits issued for oversized vehicles.

“Evidence that Mauna Kea access road was closed or restricted to the public, coupled with no permits, equals no obstruction,” Laubach said. “There would be no unreasonable inconvenience or hazard.”

The state failed to meet its burden beyond a reasonable doubt, she said.

The state respects the verdict, which can't be appealed, said Gary Yamashiroya, special assistant to the state attorney general. The ruling is based solely on evidence presented at the trial of the four defendants, he said.

“During the trials of related defendants, the State presented evidence that TMT obtained all necessary permits to move equipment up the mountain," he said in an email. “It remains a crime to block a public highway, and the State will vigorously pursue the pending cases against the remaining defendants.”

Thirty Meter Telescope representatives didn't immediately comment on the verdict.

Those arrested for nonviolent civil disobedience while protecting Mauna Kea have been vindicated, Richard Sing, attorney for ’Ioane, said after the hearing.

“This was a petty misdemeanor trial, and it took more than a year and a half to complete,” Sing said. “It was a difficult and lengthy situation for someone to be under threat of criminal prosecution.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elders#Protest Riot#Ap#Native Hawaiians#State#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of New York's moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it was supposed to expire anyway. The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California's Asian population soars, new census data shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California's Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation's most populous state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. California's white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Algeria orders probe into mob lynching linked to wildfires

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — An Algerian prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the death of a man who was lynched by a mob after being accused of setting fires that devastated the region, Algeria's official APS news agency said. Wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 69 people through...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition

Two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses, a Spanish judicial official said Friday. Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado are to be extradited to the U.S. pending final approval from Spain’s government, confirmed the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.
Colorado StatePosted by
WDBO

Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach

DENVER — (AP) — What began as an investigation into how election equipment passwords from a rural Colorado county got posted on a right wing blog has turned into a feud between the state's Democratic secretary of state and the county's conservative clerk. The elections chief for the northwestern county...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Israel expands eligibility for booster vacines

JERUSALEM — Israel is expanding its coronavirus booster shot program to people over the age of 50. Israel was one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population early this year. But in recent weeks, it has seen a surge in cases involving the more transmissible delta variant, even among individuals who were thought to be fully vaccinated.
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

Army probes $2M theft of ball bearings from New Mexico missile range

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Army has opened an investigation in the alleged theft of $2 million worth of nickel ball bearings, officials said. The probe centers around a former high-ranking civilian official at New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The 230,000 pounds of stolen ball bearings were used in explosives research at the range, the newspaper reported, citing a recently unsealed federal search warrant.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
WDBO

Death-row inmate sues for pastor's touch during execution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — (AP) — A Texas death-row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 37, is scheduled to be put to death in the Texas death chamber on Sept. 8, but his attorneys said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Corpus Christi that state prison officials had denied his request to have his pastor lay hands on him as he dies.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated town even as the region faced another round of dangerous weather. Firefighters and residents scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames continued to advance on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Census data sets up redistricting fight over growing suburbs

The once-a-decade battle over redistricting is set to be a showdown over the suburbs, as new census data released Thursday showed rapid growth around the some of the nation's largest cities and shrinking population in many rural counties. From Texas to Florida, some of the biggest gains came in states...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

No racial or ethnic group dominates for those under age 18, and white people declined in numbers for the first time on record in the overall U.S. population as the Hispanic and Asian populations boomed this past decade, according to the 2020 census data. The figures released Thursday by the...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: San Francisco mandates vaccination if indoors

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against coronavirus for indoor activities, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California officials seek woman seen feeding platter of meat to coyote

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities in California are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly fed wild coyotes in San Francisco. A recent photo snapped by officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control shows the woman allegedly holding a platter of raw meat in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights Park, KTVU reported.
Seattle, WAPosted by
WDBO

Ruling helps protect homeless people from having cars towed

SEATTLE — (AP) — Washington's Supreme Court issued a key decision Thursday that helps protect people living in their vehicles from having them towed, in a case that drew widespread attention amid Seattle's housing crisis. The justices held that it was unconstitutionally excessive for Seattle to impound a homeless man’s...
AgriculturePosted by
WDBO

Fires charring range set up ranchers for hardship in US West

LAME DEER, Mont. — (AP) — Wildfires tearing through Montana and elsewhere in the U.S. West are devouring vast rangeland areas that cattle ranchers depend upon, setting the stage for a potential shortage of pasture as the hot, dry summer grinds on. On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, firefighters and...
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

Texas senator's 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party's marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights.
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

Texas senator defies voting limits with 15-hour filibuster

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party's marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy