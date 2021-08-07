Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4NtR_0bKU3evA00

America is halfway there.

Half of all the people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC numbers include people of all ages and provide some optimism as the nation battles a surge in cases caused by the COVID-19 delta variant, CNBC reported. Cases involving the delta variant have risen 142% in the past two weeks, according to NBC News. Data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services shows that hospitalizations are also on the rise.

According to a tweet from White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar, more than 821,000 doses were administered over the previous day’s total, including 565,000 people who got their first shot.

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Dec. 14, 2020, according to CNN. By March 2021, 25% of the U.S. population had been vaccinated and it took 4 1/2 months to reach the 50% mark, according to the CDC.

According to CDC data, an average of 699,261 doses have been administered over the past seven days. An average of 464,778 people initiated vaccination in the past week, according to the CDC.

Vaccination rates remain low in Southern states like Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, where less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, NBC News reported. Northeastern states, such as Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont lead the country with more than 60% of its residents vaccinated, the network reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Cdc#Cnbc#Nbc News#White House#Cnn#Southern#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA targets early September for COVID-19 booster strategy

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is anticipating having a national COVID-19 booster strategy ready by early September, several news outlets have reported. The COVID-19 strategy would pertain to all vaccinated Americans and would lay out which groups of Americans should get their third shot and when. The Wall Street...
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Florida Statewflx.com

CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported Florida had 15,322 additional daily coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths in revised data one day after the state's Department of Health disputed its information. Also Tuesday, the state broke the record again for hospitalizations at 15,169 though the vaccination...
Women's HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Coronavirus Monday update: Masks now recommended in half of Minnesota’s counties

Masks are now recommended for everyone visiting indoor public spaces in half of Minnesota’s 87 counties including the entire seven-county Twin Cities metro. There are 45 counties with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers substantial or high levels of community transmission so masks are recommended. There are just nine counties with transmission rates that are considered low and the rest have moderate rates.
Women's HealthUnion Leader

CDC recommends pregnant women be vaccinated against coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that pregnant women be vaccinated against the coronavirus, updating its advice after it found no increased risk of miscarriage among those who have been immunized. With vaccination rates low among pregnant women, the new guidance officially moves the CDC off its...
HealthNBC Connecticut

CDC Panel Prepares to Vote on Covid Vaccine Booster Shots for Vulnerable Americans

A key CDC advisory group is preparing to vote Friday on distributing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans with weakened immune systems. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Friday to consider Covid booster shots for such people, including cancer and HIV patients. On Thursday, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy