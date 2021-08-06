Fran’s Favorites: XC Camp, buttermilk brownies with buckeye frosting

The beautiful weather we had this week was just perfect for the cross country camp we hosted on our farm. Our son-in-law Bill is the coach, and he brought nearly 50 kids for the three-day camp. Besides running, the kids had a great time playing volleyball, cornhole, ultimate frisbee, and basketball. They also used the time together for some team building activities. The boys pitched their tents in the yard and some even slept in hammocks in the trees. Several years ago one of the dads built a portable propane shower that hooks up to the hose — for the comforts of home!