Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Do you want to start in cinema? AMACC and CONALEP sign an agreement to teach industry subjects

By Cine Premiere
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) and the National College of Technical Professional Education (CONALEP) signed an agreement for CONALEP pedagogues to establish ties with professionals in the audiovisual industry and incorporate cinematography subjects into their study plans. that provide students with tools to develop their jobs in the Mexican film industry through technical knowledge about film and audiovisuals. In this way, the AMACC will promote "the knowledge of cinema through public education in the country."

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amacc#Conalep#Spanish#Ai#Cine Premiere#Mexican#The Mexican Film Academy#Lighting Assembly#Daniel Ana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix wants to sign Christopher Nolan to distribute their next movies, and they are determined to do it

The film director of Netflix, Scott Stuber, qwants to work with Christopher Nolan to distribute his future films. According to Variety, the recent Netflix deal with Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin, has them “nut to Stuber la hope it might attract Christopher Nolan “ to premiere his next movie on the streaming platform, even though Nolan has always been a strong advocate of great movie theater experiences. Stuber says he will “everything” what I can to change that.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

Becoming a Great Communicator

If there were one skill that you would like to master, what would it be? Putting aside pipe dreams, like becoming a world-renowned musician or athlete, I think most of us would like to enhance our communication skills. While it’s not as thrilling as having thousands of fans cheer you on, it’s critical if you want to succeed in your career and life.
EconomyEntrepreneur

For Fearless Leaders, the Journey Never Stops

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If success really matters to you, then you won’t be content to stay where you are. There has to be growth and progress. You have to face your fears. This is what we usually mean when we talk about becoming a leader or being on a leadership journey.
WorldEntrepreneur

Against All Odds: Farah Nabulsi, Filmmaker and Human Rights Advocate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Against All Odds is an Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series that features enterprising women who have risen above personal and professional challenges to develop solutions, launch businesses, and lead global initiatives that make them inspirational role models around the world.
TV & VideosWOWK

PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all ‘our best,’ changes set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS has fallen short on some aspects of diversity and is taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task, CEO and President Paula Kerger said. While the measures took into account allegations that PBS favors white male filmmaker...
TV & VideosClickOnDetroit.com

PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all 'our best,' changes set

LOS ANGELES – PBS has fallen short on some aspects of diversity and is taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task, CEO and President Paula Kerger said. While the measures took into account allegations that PBS favors white male filmmaker Ken...
TV & VideosUS News and World Report

PBS Chief: Diversity Efforts Not All 'Our Best,' Changes Set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS has fallen short on some aspects of diversity and is taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task, CEO and President Paula Kerger said. While the measures took into account allegations that PBS favors white male filmmaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy