Do you want to start in cinema? AMACC and CONALEP sign an agreement to teach industry subjects

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) and the National College of Technical Professional Education (CONALEP) signed an agreement for CONALEP pedagogues to establish ties with professionals in the audiovisual industry and incorporate cinematography subjects into their study plans. that provide students with tools to develop their jobs in the Mexican film industry through technical knowledge about film and audiovisuals. In this way, the AMACC will promote "the knowledge of cinema through public education in the country."