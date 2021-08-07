Cancel
Dodgers Roster: Jimmy Nelson Undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Transferred To 60-Day Injured List

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers transferred Jimmy Nelson to the 60-day injured list as one of two corresponding moves to activating Trea Turner on Friday night. Nelson won’t pitch again this year as he is due to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and also a flexor tendon repair. Nelson had been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 4 because of right elbow inflammation.

