WATCH: Rookie receiver Dax Milne makes big-time catch

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
One of the biggest questions facing Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is how many wide receivers will he carry on the season-opening 53-man roster?

Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown are locks. Cam Sims and Adam Humphries are close to certainties. That leaves one like spot open for Washington, and that player will most likely double as the team’s punt returner.

Steven Sims Jr. and DeAndre Carter have been locked in a tight battle for a spot on Washington’s roster throughout the first week of training camp. Both players have been outstanding in camp thus far, meaning Rivera and his staff are going to have to make some tough decisions.

One player who is not receiving much attention is rookie seventh-round pick, Dax Milne. Milne did his best to get on the coaches’ radar in Washington’s open practice on Friday at FedEx Field in front of 20,000 fans.

The rookie beat coverage and hauled in a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick down near the goal line in drills. It was impressive.

Of course, this doesn’t help Milne make the team. It’s one play — in one-on-one drills. However, it gave WFT fans something to cheer for and showed them that Milne has some skills.

