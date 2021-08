Love Ham Salad? Love Pinwheels? How about mashing the two together in these Ham Salad Pinwheels for the perfect appetizer or snack!. I absolutely love Ham Salad! I love, love, love it. I had some leftover ham salad the other day and I thought that it would be super fun to make it into a snack if I wrapped it up into a tortilla. That is when these Ham Salad Pinwheels were born. I tweaked the ham salad recipe a bit to be a little thicker to work better in a tortilla. These turned out absolutely wonderful and everyone really enjoyed them. The wonderful thing about this recipe is it can be made for absolutely any occasion or no occasion at all! Give this Ham Salad Pinwheel recipe a try - I know you won't regret it!