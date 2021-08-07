Tim Cowlishaw: A Big 12 merger with Pac-12? It may be messy, but this rumored marriage feels meant to be.

It will be a getting to know you first date. There will be a meeting between the Commissioners and staff members of the Big 12 and the Pac 12 college conferences and that session could pave the way for some sort of an agreement between the two starting in 2025. The Big 12 is on the ropes after two schools, Oklahoma and Texas, decided the grass was greener in the Southeastern Conference for them. Texas already had a huge TV deal and figures to make more money in the SEC. After all, the college sports business is a business. The Big 12 is looking at a depressed television deal when the present TV agreements with ESPN and FOX are done. The Pac 12 offers the nation’s #2 and #6 TV markets, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, which under normal circumstances would increase TV fees. The Pac 12 has Seattle, Denver, Phoenix as well, all major league markets.