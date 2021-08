The New York Red Bulls are trying to be active inside the league transfer window, and there are some rumors of bringing over a possible center back and a striker, but until that happens, they had to makes some moves on their own. The club traded French midfielder Florian Valot to FC Cincinnati whom they just played on Wednesday, for $50,000 in General Allocation Money. New York could also earn an additional #50,000 if certain performance-based metrics are met.