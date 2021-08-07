Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel asked her family to have a beer for her after surprise bronze finish

Molly Seidel, have yourself a day!

Coming into the final days of the Tokyo Olympics, Seidel was not expected to place near the podium in the women’s marathon. And yet, Seidel finished in a surprise third place on Friday after running the marathon in 2:27:36, becoming just the third American woman to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Not only that, this event was Seidel’s THIRD-EVER marathon! To post a time like that in just your third marathon ever, and in the Olympics nonetheless, is an incredible feat and a wonderful moment of athletic achievement.

Here’s how the end of the race went down on Friday.

A stunning third-place finish by Seidel was then capped off by a lovely emotional moment between her and her family post-race. Seidel was overcome with emotion seeing her family celebrate her bronze finish, then had just one request to celebrate the occasion.

“Please drink a beer for me!”

What a moment for Seidel. No doubt her family obliged as well!

