Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel asked her family to have a beer for her after surprise bronze finish

By Mary Clarke
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Molly Seidel, have yourself a day!

Coming into the final days of the Tokyo Olympics, Seidel was not expected to place near the podium in the women’s marathon. And yet, Seidel finished in a surprise third place on Friday after running the marathon in 2:27:36, becoming just the third American woman to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Not only that, this event was Seidel’s THIRD-EVER marathon! To post a time like that in just your third marathon ever, and in the Olympics nonetheless, is an incredible feat and a wonderful moment of athletic achievement.

Here’s how the end of the race went down on Friday.

A stunning third-place finish by Seidel was then capped off by a lovely emotional moment between her and her family post-race. Seidel was overcome with emotion seeing her family celebrate her bronze finish, then had just one request to celebrate the occasion.

“Please drink a beer for me!”

What a moment for Seidel. No doubt her family obliged as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kk7o_0bKTtSAy00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
