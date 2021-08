One of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been banned from the platform. That said, fans of the French-Canadian streamer and former Overwatch pro will be happy to hear that the banning is only temporary. Taking to Twitter, xQc explained the DMCA claim that came while he was live, noting he thought he took the "necessary precautions" and didn't expect to get the ban hammer.