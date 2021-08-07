I-30 Vehicle Chase Started In Sulphur Springs Spanned Over 50 Miles Across 4 Counties
An I-30 vehicle chase the began in Sulphur Springs reportedly spanned more than 50 miles across four counties Thursday morning, according to law enforcement reports. The incident started at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021, when a Sulphur Springs Police office stopped the driver of a GMC Arcadia for a traffic violation with a routine traffic stop on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126. The stop continued as normal until the officer obtained the man’s identifying information to conduct a routine records check, according to.www.ksstradio.com
