No one knows food like celebrity chef and renowned TV judge Antonia Lofaso. As per Harry and David, Lofaso was introduced to the magic that takes place in the kitchen when she was just a child. "Growing up, cooking in my house was mandatory. It was how we showed our love and compassion for each other," Lofaso said. "I joke all the time that if the cable guy came over, my mother would ask, 'Did you make him a sandwich?'"