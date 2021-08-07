West Texas Pride Center’s Pride Art Gala
The West Texas Pride Center kicked off their Basin Pride weekend celebration with a an art gala held Friday evening at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. The gala featured over five different artists across various mediums ranging from digital art, photography and paintings. Portions from the sale of works during the exhibition went towards the West Texas Pride Center and their outreach programs. Celebrations will occur throughout the weekend with the main Basin Pride event being held from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Noël Heritage Plaza.www.oaoa.com
