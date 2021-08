WASHINGTON - Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said her father, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, is “deeply troubled” about the state of the Republican Party. “My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” Cheney, R-Wyo., said at an event held by the Aspen Institute, adding that her father, who served with former President George W. Bush, is a “tremendous source of advice and guidance and wisdom.”